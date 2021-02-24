A&M baseball falls to Abilene Christian

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — For the first time in program history, the Texas A&M baseball team knows what it feels like to lose to Abilene Christian.



Errors and non-timely hitting proved costly for the Aggies on Tuesday night at home as the Wildcats walked out of Blue Bell Park with a 6-5 win. A&M was 8-0 against ACU entering the night.



The Aggies built a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. ACU then rallied to take a 3-1 lead. Not to be outdone, A&M took a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning.



The Wildcats though rattled off three unanswered runs and the Aggies dropped to 1-3 on the young season.