A&M baseball falls to Texas 5-2

The Aggies four game winning streak over the Longhorns comes to an end with the 5-2 loss. A&M lost to Texas for the first time since 2018.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Ranked number 21 in the nation, the Texas baseball team knocked off Texas A&M 5-2 on Tuesday night.

With the win, the Longhorns snapped a four-game losing skid to the Aggies. It marked the Longhorns first win over the Aggies since 2018. Texas is now riding a 15-game winning streak.

Texas jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning and held the lead throughout. Trailing by three in the ninth inning, Texas A&M did bring the tying run to the plate, but the threat ended on a strikeout.

After the loss, Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said, "I felt that our pitching was really good tonight minus the free bases we gave up. Sdao gave up hits but he's throwing strikes and those balls were hit hard. I feel like we filled up the strike zone and did a nice job with the exception of the eighth inning. We have to be better offensively, no doubt about that, but overall all the pitchers who threw tonight did well."

Texas outhit the Aggies 15 to six, but left 15 runners on base.