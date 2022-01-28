A&M baseball holds first practice ahead of the 2022 season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's baseball time in Aggieland.
Texas A&M held its first full team practice this afternoon at Blue Bell Park as the Aggies gear up for the 2022 campaign under new head coach Jim Schlossnagle.
As a new era begins under Schlossnagle, the Aggies also must start a new streak because for the first time since 2006, A&M was not apart of the NCAA postseason last year.
While transfers will make-up a good chunk of the starting line-up, familiar names such as Kalae Harrison, Trevor Werner, Logan Britt and Austin Bost are all back to give this squad some experience.
Pitching is the biggest question mark entering spring camp, but the new head man loves the buy in from all the players.