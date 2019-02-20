COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, 5-3, Tuesday evening on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Dustin Saenz got the start for the Aggies, throwing 4.0 innings, allowing one run on five hits, while tying his career best with four strikeouts. Bryce Miller (1-0) earned his first win in Aggieland, working 1.2 scoreless innings, fanning one and walking two. Kasey Kalich closed out the game to earn his second save of the season. He pitched 1.2 scoreless frames, allowing one hit while striking out three.

The Texas A&M bullpen came in clutch, stranding all five inherited runners. The pitching staff’s 11-strikeout performance marks the third time in the last four games that they have registered 10-plus strikeouts.

Offensively, Bryce Blaum continued his hot start for the Aggies, going 2-for-4 with two runs, one RBI, one walk and two stolen bases. While Ty Coleman went 1-for-3, smacking his first career home run for the Maroon & White. Mikey Hoehner added two hits, one RBI and a stolen base.



UP NEXT

The Aggies face the Prairie View A&M Panthers in a midweek matchup Wednesday with first pitch at 6:32 p.m.



SCORING SUMMARY

B1 | Blaum drew a leadoff walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch and stolen third base. Hoehner drew a two-out walk, putting runners on the corners for Texas A&M. A couple pitches later, Blaum broke the ice, scoring on a double steal. A&M 1, SFA 0.



T2 | Jared Martin and Manny Vasquez led off the inning with back-to-back singles, putting runners on the corners for SFA. Martin tied things up, scoring on a double play ball to second base. A&M 1, SFA 1.



B4 | Texas A&M regained the lead in the fourth with a solo blast down the left field line by Coleman. Zach DeLoach, Blaum and Logan Foster followed with singles to fill the bags with Ags. A Braden Shewmake fielder’s choice retired DeLoach at home and advanced everyone else. Hoehner knocked in Blaum from third, on an RBI groundout to first. A&M 3, SFA 1.



T5 | SFA loaded the bases with a Skylar Black hit by pitch, an Antonio Lima single and a one-out walk by Jake Georgiades. Black came in to score on a two-out walk by Martin. A&M 3, SFA 2.



B5 | Allonte Wingate was issued a one-out base on balls and scored on a fielding error by Martin, who was playing in leftfield, on a towering fly ball by DeLoach. Blaum continued to take advantage of the mishap and laced an RBI single to left, scoring DeLoach from second. A&M 5, SFA 2.



T8 | Vasquez ripped a leadoff double down the leftfield line and came around to score on a one-out single by Josh Campbell. A&M 5, SFA 3.