COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies continue their season-opening, eight-game homestand Tuesday when they host the Lamar Cardinals for a 6:32 p.m. contest on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

ABOUT THE AGGIES

The Maroon & White are riding high after Sunday’s walk-off home run by Logan Britt completed a three-game sweep of the Fordham Rams. Texas A&M outscored Fordham 23-8 in the series, batting .292, fielding .992 and posting a 2.00 ERA.

Trevor Werner paced the Aggies at the plate, hitting .500 with four runs, three doubles, one home run, six RBI and one stolen base.

Texas A&M (3-0) looks to continue the perfect start to the Jim Schlossnagle era. With a win, Schlossnagle becomes one of five A&M baseball coaches to start their Aggieland careers 4-0, joining Tubby Graves (1916), Dana X. Bible (1920), Mark Johnson (1985) and Rob Childress (2006).

POUNDING THE ZONE

Texas A&M pitchers opened the season by issuing just three walks in the first 27 innings. The Aggies topped the nation the opening weekend with a 1.00 walks per nine innings clip. The Maroon & White racked up 24 strikeouts for an 8.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio, which trailed just Southern Miss (9.50) on the opening weekend. Nathan Dettmer and Micah Dallas combined for 12 strikeouts and no walks in their two starts, totaling 12.1 innings.

PITCHING MATCHUP

• TUESDAY: #30 Khristian Curtis (Fr., RHP, first appearance) vs. Zach Williams (So., RHP, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

SCOUTING THE OPPONENTS

The Cardinals are off to a 2-1 start the season after a weekend series against Binghamton. The pitching staff allowed just two runs in the first two games and the pitching staff enters the fray with a 2.81 ERA. Heavy doses of Josh Blankenship and Reese Durand led the offense. Blankenship hit .583 (7-for-12) with two doubles and four RBI. Durand batted .455 (5-for-11) with one RBI.

Lamar was 25-23 in 2021 with a 17-19 mark in the Southland Conference.

SERIES NOTES

The Aggies own a 35-7 lead in the all-time series. The teams last met in 2019, breaking a 13-year hiatus in the series. The Maroon & White jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the most recent contest, before fighting off a ninth-inning charge by the Cardinals and claiming a 10-7 victory. Hunter Coleman logged four RBI and Braden Shewmake added three ribbies. Texas A&M boasts an eight-game win streak against Lamar from 2001-19, their second-longest of the series, trailing an 11-win stretch from 1987-93.

PROMOTIONS

Educator/Teacher Appreciation Night – Teachers and school administrators showing a valid school I.D. may purchase discounted general admission tickets at the group rate ($5)

A&M Faculty & Staff Appreciation Night – Texas A&M faculty and staff may receive two free tickets in advance or at the gate. Additional tickets may be purchased for $5 each.

Sausage Vouchers – Free sausage vouchers for the first 100 fans.

FOLLOW ALONG

Texas A&M games are available for streaming via SEC Network+, while fans can tune in locally on 1150 AM/93.7 FM or inside the 12th Man Mobile App. Additionally, live stats are available for fans to follow all games.