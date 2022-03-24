A&M baseball looks to stay hot with Auburn coming to town

The Maroon & White have swung a hot bat the last four games, raising the team batting average from .261 to .280.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies open the home portion of their SEC slate when they host the Auburn Tigers for a three-game series on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. Friday’s game has a 6:32 pm first pitch followed by games Saturday (2:02 pm) and Sunday (12:02 pm).

ABOUT THE AGGIES

The Maroon & White have swung a hot bat the last four games, raising the team batting average from .261 to .280. The Aggies are hitting .342 (55-for-153) over the span, including 11 doubles, one triple and eight home runs. Texas A&M is averaging 9.5 runs per game during the stretch.

The Aggies boast one of the nation’s most experienced hitters in Dylan Rock. The UTSA transfer ranks 20th among active NCAA Division I players with 723 at-bats. He ranks seventh among active players in runs (160), ninth in doubles (50), 12th in hits (231), 14th in total bases (350), 24th in games played (194) and 34th in RBI (123). Rock is the Aggies’ top hitter over the last 10 games, sporting a .467 batting average with three doubles, three home runs, nine RBI and four stolen bases.

Austin Bost tied a school single-game record when he was hit by a pitch three times in the Aggies’ game at Rice. It equaled the mark set by Mitchell Nau in a Texas A&M home win against UT-Pan American in 2015. On the season, Bost has been hit by pitch on seven occasions, along with drawing eight walks. He sports a .324 batting average .435 on-base percentage.

Jack Moss leads the attack early in the season, batting .397 with a .472 on-base percentage. In the last 10 games, Moss is hitting .425 (17-for-40) with six walks, 10 runs, three doubles and eight RBI. On the season, he has a team-high 11 multi-hit games. Moss has reached base in the last 16 games and in 19 of the 20 games this season. He leads the team in batting average, hits (27) and on-base percentage. He ranks second in runs (14) and stolen bases (5).

PITCHING MATCHUPS

• FRIDAY: #35 Nathan Dettmer (So., RHP, 1-2, 5.09 ERA) vs. #20 Hayden Mullins (Jr., LHP, 2-1, 3.65

• SATURDAY: #34 Micah Dallas (Jr., RHP, 3-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. #21 Trace Bright (Jr., RHP, 2-1, 1.98)

• SUNDAY: #18 Ryan Prager (Fr., LHP, 0-0, 2.59 ERA) vs. TBA

SCOUTING THE OPPONENTS

The Tigers enter the fray with a 15-6 overall record and a 1-2 mark in SEC play. After starting the season 12-2, Auburn lost their last two series against Middle Tennessee and Ole Miss.

Auburn was embroiled in a slobber knocker last week against Ole Miss with the Rebels taking two of three. None of the games was close with Ole Miss taking the bookends, 13-6 and 15-2, and Auburn claiming the middle game 19-5.Texas A&M and Auburn have met 26 times with the Aggies holding the series lead, 14-12.

SERIES NOTES

The Aggies have played the Tigers for a three-game series every year since Texas A&M joined the conference in 2013, the first meeting between the teams. Last season, the Tigers claimed two of three in Auburn. The home team claimed a 5-4 win in the opener and Texas A&M responded with an 11-9 victory in the Saturday game. The Tigers claimed the rubber match, 8-5, scoring three runs in each of the first two frames.

PROMOTIONS

Friday –

· 12th Man Centennial Friday Night Postgame Fireworks – Enjoy postgame firework show after every SEC Friday home game all season long.

· Kids Night Out – $20 Kids Night Out ticket package includes 2 GA/Lawn/SRO game tickets and a voucher for 2 hot dogs and 2 drinks. Not available for purchase on gameday. Deadline to buy is 3/24 (use promo code FAMILY)

Saturday –

· Bucket Hat Giveaway – A&M Bucket Hats for the first 300 fans at the marketing table on the concourse.

· Bubble Machine Raffle – All fans eligible to win a Bubble Macine.

Sunday –

· Military Appreciation Game | Claim Tickets Here – Texas &M is working with Vet Tix and 1st Tix to provide complimentary tickets to Aggie home athletic events across venues for the 2021-22 academic year.

· All active military and veterans in attendance are invited to be recognized on-field during pregame. Those interest should meet at Guest Services on the concourse no later than 30 minutes prior to first pitch

· Patriot A&M Lapel Pins Giveaway – Patriot A&M lapel pins available at Guest Services for the first 700 fans.

· Sunday Funday at Blue Bell Park – Purchase of one full-price GA ticket at the Blue Bell Park ticket window allows an adult to bring four kids to the game for FREE. Only available as a walk-up sale on the day of the game. No advance purchases.

· Little League Sundays – Kids 12 and under in their little league uniform can enter the venue 2 hours prior to first pitch to watch batting practice.