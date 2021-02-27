A&M baseball opens Round Round Classic in style with 12-4 win over Baylor

The Maroon & White’s offense was jumpstarted with a big fly by Mikey Hoehner in the top of the second.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — An offensive onslaught propelled the Texas A&M Aggies past the Baylor Bears, 12-4, Friday evening at Dell Diamond to open the Round Rock Classic.

The Maroon & White’s offense was jumpstarted with a big fly by Mikey Hoehner in the top of the second. The Aggies never gave up the lead and proceeded to score two in the fourth, five in the fifth, two in the eighth and one in the ninth.

Texas A&M was led by Will Frizzell and Bryce Blaum. The two tallied a three-hit day with Frizzell adding one run, one home run, one walk, and two RBI, while Blaum tallied two runs and one RBI. Kalae Harrison contributed two hits of his own with one run and one double.

The offense outhit the Bears, 13-11, and had eight Aggies record at least one hit, while three had multiple hits. Despite the Aggies leaving 11 runners on the bases, they were key with runners in scoring position, batting 4-for-9 and with two outs, scoring nine runs. They also scored nine two-out runs.

On the mound, Saenz (1-1) earned the win working 5.2 innings, yielding three runs on nine hits while striking out five. Chandler Jozwiak came in relief and was able to get out of sixth inning two-out jam. Jozwiak threw 2.1 innings, yielding one run on one hit while fanning four, before handing the ball to Chris Farrell to close out the ninth. In his first outing of the year, Farrell worked a scoreless ninth, allowing just one hit while striking out one.

The staff recorded 10 strikeouts on the day, to extend the double-digit strikeout performance string to six.

The Aggies continued their dominance on Dell Diamond improving to 6-1 on the field. They also earned their fourth consecutive win against Baylor.



TOP PLAYERS

Will Frizzell – 3-for-5, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 2 RBI

Bryce Blaum – 3-for-6, 2 R, 1 RBI

Dustin Saenz – 5.2 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 K