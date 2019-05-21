COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies begin play at the SEC Tournament Tuesday when they face the Florida Gators in a first round game at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. The game is set for 9:30 a.m.



It marks the second consecutive season the Aggies open play in the breakfast game.

Tuesday's action is an elimination round with the winners advancing to a double-elimination portion that begins Wednesday. The winner of the Texas A&M-Florida contest faces No. 3-seed Georgia in Wednesday's first game.



The game will be televised on the SEC Network with Dave Neal (play-by-play), Chris Burke (color), Ben McDonald (color) and Mike Rooney (field) handling the call. The contest will be available for viewing on SEC Network+.

The Aggies are looking for their second SEC crown to go with their 2016 title. Texas A&M owns an 11-7 record all-time at the SEC Tournament, logging a pair of wins in both 2013 and 2015 and three wins last season in addition to the four wins in the 2016 title run. The Aggies’ .611 winning percentage at the SEC Tournament trails only LSU (.669 – 85-42).

Texas A&M leads the SEC in ERA (3.07), strikeouts (602), strikeouts per nine innings (11.00) and K-to-BB ratio (3.38).



The Aggies and Gators did not meet during the 2019 regular-season. They have met twice at the SEC Tournament with Texas A&M prevailing both times. In 2013, the Maroon & White earned a first-round victory over Florida, 6-3, behind a complete-game effort by Daniel Mengden and four RBI from Hunter Melton. The teams faced off in the 2016 championship game with the Aggies notching a 12-5 victory behind a five-RBI day from J.B. Moss and three-RBI effort by Nick Banks, to take the title.