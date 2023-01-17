A&M baseball ranked #5 in preseason according to D1Baseball

The Aggies are coming off a historic 2022 season, going 44-22 and winning the SEC West crown before advancing to the program’s seventh world series.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M baseball team had a portion of its 2023 schedule reshuffled on Tuesday when officials from the Houston Astros released an updated slate for this year’s Shriners Children’s College Classic.

The changes were made to accommodate travel issues for incoming teams and affect the Aggies’ original Saturday and Sunday schedule of the event at Minute Maid Park.

Texas A&M will still open play against Louisville on Friday, March 3 at 7:00 p.m.; however, the Aggies will now take on Rice in the Saturday nightcap while its matchup vs Texas Tech was moved from Saturday to Sunday with first pitch now scheduled for 7:00 p.m. in the event’s finale.

The 2023 trip to Minute Maid Park will mark the 11th time the Aggies have played in the tournament. Texas A&M owns an 18-12 record in their 10 previous trips to the Shriners Classic. The Aggies’ best showings came in 2015 and 2019 when they posted 3-0 marks. In 2015, they toppled Nebraska, Houston and Baylor during their SEC-record 24-0 start. In 2019, the Maroon & White bested Baylor, TCU and Houston. Texas A&M was slated to play in the tournament in 2021 but was unable to participate due to a COVID-related scheduling conflict.

The Aggies are coming off a historic 2022 season, going 44-22 and winning the SEC West crown before advancing to the program’s seventh world series. They were recently unveiled as the preseason No. 5 team in the nation by D1Baseball.com, and have also earned preseason rankings of No. 6 (Collegiate Baseball Newspaper) and No. 10 (Perfect Game) from other outlets.

Texas A&M Schedule for Shriners Children's College Classic

Friday, March 3 vs. Louisville (7 PM)

Saturday, March 4 vs. Rice (7 PM)