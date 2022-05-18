A&M baseball set to close out regular season at Ole Miss

The Aggies look to win their seventh consecutive SEC series. The only other time they won seven consecutive SEC series was 2016

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies wrap up the regular-season slate with a three-game series against the Ole Miss Rebels at Swayze Field. The series starts Thursday at 6:32 pm and continues with games Friday (7:02 pm) and Saturday (1:32 pm).

ABOUT THE AGGIES

The Aggies look to win their seventh consecutive SEC series. The only other time they won seven consecutive SEC series was 2016 when they bested Georgia, No. 8 Mississippi State, Alabama, Arkansas, No. 5 Vanderbilt, No. 8 South Carolina and No. 6 Ole Miss during a seven-series tear to end the regular-season.

Texas A&M enters the weekend tied with Arkansas atop the SEC West standings with a 17-10 league ledger. The Maroon & White own the tie-breaker with the Razorbacks as they battle for the No. 2 seed at next week’s SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama. Arkansas has a three-game series against Alabama

Dylan Rock has reached base in 40 consecutive games and 47 of the 48 games he has played this season, three times reaching base with a pinch-hit in his only at-bat of the game. This year, Rock leads Texas A&M in runs (53), home runs (13), stolen bases (13), slugging (.655) and on-base percentage (.489). Rock also has 12 doubles and one triple on the year. He ranks in the top 10 in the SEC in on-base percentage (2nd), stolen bases (5th), walks (6th), runs (7th), and slugging (8th).

Ryan Targac stepped up his play in league action. Sporting just a .213 batting average with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI in 20 non-conference games, Targac has gone boom in league play. In 27 SEC games, Targac leads the conference with 36 RBI. He boasts a .347 batting average (10th) with four doubles, two triples and nine home runs in the first nine weeks of league play. He also ranks in the top 10 in the SEC for on-base percentage (5th - .462) and slugging percentage (7th - .704) in league games. Overall, Targac leads the team with 47 RBI and ranks second on the Aggies with 12 dingers.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENTS

The Rebels ride a seven-game win streak into the final action of the regular-season, including sweeping a home series against Missouri and a road set at No. 15 LSU. Ole Miss 31-19 overall and 13-14 in league play. The Rebels slash .277/.374/.498 at the plate with 86 home runs and 31 stolen bases in 50 game. Tim Elko is the big bopper in the lineup, batting .301 with team highs in home runs (19) and RBI (60). Jacob Gonzalez is hitting .278 with 14 home runs and 42 RBI and he has scored a team-high 54 runs. OIe Miss’ lineup got a boost with the return of Kevin Graham from an injury that caused him to miss four weeks. He is batting .338 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 38 RBI in 32 games.

SERIES NOTES

The programs have played 32 times with the Rebels holding the all-time series edge, 17-15. The Aggies blanked Ole Miss, 4-0, in their first matchup back in 1907. The teams took a 91-year hiatus before stepping back on the field against each other in 1998 and 1999. The series took another pause and returned to action when the Rebels won a game against A&M at the 2012 College Station Regional. As SEC brethren, Ole Miss owns a 15-11 advantage, including a stretch of winning 9 of 10 between 2017 and 2019.

Last season, the Aggies won two of three at Blue Bell Park, keyed by a titanic weekend by Will Frizzell who was named NCBWA National Player of the Week and SEC Player of the Week as he hit five home runs against the Rebels, including a walkoff home run in Friday night’s win and a 7th-inning, game-winning grand slam in the Sunday contest. He added two doubles and racked up eight runs and 11 RBI.

