COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies team look to continue their perfect start to the Jim Schlossnagle era when they welcome the Penn Quakers for a three-game series on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. Friday and Saturday games have a 2:02 pm first pitch with the series finale slated for 1:02 pm on Sunday.

ABOUT THE AGGIES

Texas A&M pitchers have been stingy with runners on base, holding opponents to a .180 batting average (9-for-50) with ducks on the pond. The clip includes .136 (3-for-22) with runners on base and two outs, and .174 (4-for-23) with runners in scoring position. Starting pitchers Nathan Dettmer, Micah Dallas, Ryan Prager and Khristian Curtis have limited opponents to just 4-for-26 (.154) at the plate with runners on base.

The Aggie pitching staff opened the season by issuing just eight walks in the first 36.0 innings. Texas A&M ranks sixth in the nation and leads the SEC with a 2.00 walks per nine innings clip. A&M also ranks 12th in the nation and second in the SEC with a 0.89 WHIP. The Maroon & White racked up 29 strikeouts for a 3.62 strikeout-to-walk ratio - which ranks 35th in the nation. Dettmer and Dallas combined on 12 strikeouts and no walks in their two starts, totaling 12.1 innings.

Dallas enters the weekend ranked 17th among active NCAA Division I pitchers with 191 strikeouts.

PITCHING MATCHUPS

• FRIDAY: #35 Nathan Dettmer (So., RHP, 1-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. #22 Kevin Eaise (Sr., RHP, 2-0, 2.42 ERA*)

• SATURDAY: #34 Micah Dallas (Jr., RHP, 1-0, 1.42 ERA) vs. #33 Joe Miller (Sr., LHP, 0-3, 9.00 ERA*)

• SUNDAY: #18 Ryan Prager (Fr., LHP, 0-0, 2.08 ERA) vs. #26 Brian Zeldin (Jr., RHP, 2-0, 3.24 ERA*)

* - 2022 stats

SCOUTING THE OPPONENTS

Penn posted a 6-8 record during a truncated 2021 campaign. Wyatt Henseler and Tommy Courtney paced the Quakers’ offense last year. Henseler batted .365 with 12 runs, seven doubles, one triple and 17 RBI. Courtney hit .323 with 13 runs, two doubles, one home run, five RBI and six stolen bases.

SERIES NOTES

This marks the first meeting between the programs. The Aggies are 13-0 against the Ivy League since 2014. The Maroon & White played an Ivy League opponent for five consecutive seasons from 2014-18, including three-game series sweeps of Dartmouth (2015), Yale (2016), Brown (2017) and Cornell (2018), along with a midweek victory against Columbia in 2014. Texas A&M is 16-1 all-time against the Ivy League with the lone loss coming against Cornell in 1974.

PROMOTIONS

Friday – A&M Adidas beanies will available at the marketing table on the concourse (section 104) for the first 700 fans

Saturday – Bubble Machine raffle for all fans

Sunday – Purchase of one full-price GA ticket at the Blue Bell Park ticket window allows an adult to bring four kids to the game for FREE. Only available as a walk-up sale on the day of the game. No advance purchases.