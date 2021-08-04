A&M baseball set to take part in annual Frisco Classic

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies face the Washington State Cougars, Iowa Hawkeyes and Wichita State Shockers in the 2022 Frisco Classic at Riders Field, the tournament announced Wednesday. The Aggies are one of four teams featured at the three-day, six-game tournament from March 4-6, hosted at the home of the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. The Maroon & White play the feature presentation all three days. They open the tournament with a 7 p.m. game against Washington State on Friday, March 4. The next day they face Iowa at 6 p.m., and the Aggies close out Frisco Classic action Sunday, March 6 with a 6 p.m. contest against Wichita State.

The Aggies are 9-5 all-time against Washington State with Texas A&M taking 2-of-3 in the most recent series in 2010. The Maroon & White are 6-0 against Iowa. Texas A&M beat the Hawkeyes, 3-2, at the 2017 Houston Regional en route to their most recent College World Series trip. The Aggies and Shockers have never played on the baseball diamond.



This marks the Aggies’ third trip to the Frisco Classic. In 2018, Texas A&M went 2-1 at the tournament with an opening game loss to Louisiana Tech before posting victories over No. 17 Baylor and California. The game against Baylor drew 10,254 fans. The Maroon & White stumbled through the 2020 edition with losses to Illinois, No. 8 UCLA and No. 17 Oklahoma State.



Advanced tickets are on sale at https://www.friscoclassic.com/tickets.