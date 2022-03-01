A&M baseball takes down Houston Baptist 3-2

A&M improves to 6-2 on the season while HBU falls to 2-7. The Aggies have won all of the 14 all-time meetings with Houston Baptist.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies defeated Houston Baptist, 3-2, Tuesday night on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

A&M improves to 6-2 on the season while HBU falls to 2-7. The Aggies have won all of the 14 all-time meetings with Houston Baptist.

Texas A&M broke a four-inning scoring drought with a solo home run by Brett Minnich to give the Aggies a 1-0 lead over HBU. Jack Moss added two insurance runs with a double down the leftfield line in the bottom of the fifth, plating Kole Kaler and Kalae Harrison. The Huskies threatened a comeback, plating one in the sixth and another in the seventh, but ultimately were outscored by the Aggies 3-2.

Khristian Curtis earned his second start of the season on the mound, striking out three batters in five innings of work. Curtis’ record improved to 2-0 on the evening. In relief, the Aggies called upon a pair of true freshmen in Chris Cortez and Brad Rudis, with the Madisonville, Texas, native Rudis logging his first collegiate save.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Khristian Curtis – 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K

Brett Minnich – 1-for-4, HR, RBI

Jack Moss -- 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI

GAME SUMMARY

B4 | Minnich homered to rightfield, allowing the Aggies to strike first. A&M 1, HBU 0

B5 | Kaler singled up the middle, advancing Harrison who got on base with a beanball. Jack Moss doubled down the left field line, plating two. A&M 3, HBU 0

T6 | The Huskies capitalized on a two-base error, wild pitch and a groundout, bringing one around. A&M 3, HBU 1

T7 | Houston Baptist plated another through the combination of a double, passed ball and sacrifice fly. A&M 3, HBU 2

UP NEXT

The Texas A&M baseball team will travel to Frisco, Texas to compete in the Frisco College Baseball Classic, beginning Friday, March 4. The Maroon & White will face Washington State, Iowa and Wichita State over the course of the weekend.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle

On playing three freshman pitchers Tuesday night…

“If you’ve watched us play this season, you know that those are the guys that do the bulk of the pitching for us. I feel like if we don’t start scoring some more runs and start getting other guys opportunities to play in ball games, we are going to have to keep riding the same pitchers. I feel like Khristian (Curtis) did a nice job. He still needs to land his breaking ball a bit better in addition to other secondary pitches, but we played good defense behind him. (Chris) Cortez and (Brad) Rudis have solidified themselves as go-to guys in our bullpen, so we are able to get them experience during the week in addition to the weekend.”

Sophomore first baseman Jack Moss

On getting key hits in the big moments…

“I think its all about our approach. We do our best to try and simplify things and avoid making it any harder than it is. The hardest thing to do in sports is hit a baseball, and I think we’ve got a lot of guys pressing right now. I do my best to go up there and relax, focusing on seeing the ball and putting a good swing on a pitch.”

Freshman RHP Khristian Curtis

On what pitches were working tonight…