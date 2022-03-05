A&M baseball takes down Iowa at the Frisco Classic

The Texas A&M Aggies used a five-run sixth inning to blow open a tied game, topping the Iowa Hawkeyes, 7-3

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies used a five-run sixth inning to blow open a tied game, topping the Iowa Hawkeyes, 7-3, in Saturday evening’s Frisco College Baseball Classic action at Riders Field.

Brett Minnich unknotted the 2-2 tie, starting the sixth inning with a seven-pitch walk, moving to third base when a pickoff throw caromed down the wall along the rightfield line and scoring on Troy Claunch’s RBI single. Logan Britt added an RBI single, Ryan Targac scored on a wild pitch and Jack Moss singled in two runs as Texas A&M (7-3) took a 7-2 lead to the final third of the game.

Iowa (5-5) got the leadoff man aboard in five innings, but Aggie pitchers limited the Hawkeyes to 3-for-20 (.15) with runners on base.

Micah Dallas had another strong start for the Aggies. He yielded two runs on six hits while striking out seven over 5.0 innings. Jacob Palisch (1-1) earned the win, allowing just an unearned run on three hits while striking out three in 2.0 innings. Chris Cortez closed out the game with 2.0 hitless innings, fanning three.

Claunch was 2-for-4 at the plate with one double, one run and one RBI. Kole Kaler and Jack Moss both drove in two runs and Ryan Targac scored twice.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Micah Dallas – 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 7 K

Jacob Palisch – 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K – W 1-0

Chris Cortez - 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Troy Claunch – 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 thrown-out SBA

GAME SUMMARY

B2 | With one out, Ryan Targac gapped a wall-banger to right-center for a double. Logan Britt reached on a throwing error by the third baseman, putting two men in scoring position. With two outs, Kole Kaler threaded a single through the right side for two RBI. A&M 2, Iowa 0

T3 | Ben Tallman poked a single through the left side and advanced to third on two wild pitches. Peyton Williams plated Tallman with a double to left-center. A&M 2, Iowa 1

T5 | Andy Nelson reached on an infield single and Tallman followed with a double to left center to put two in scoring position. Kyle Huckstorf plated Nelson with a groundout to shortstop. A&M 2, Iowa 2

B6 | Brett Minnich drew a seven-pitch walk to start the frame and moved to third with a two-base throwing error on failed pickoff attempt. Troy Claunch lofted a single over a drawn in infield to plate Minnich. Targac reached on a fielding error on a potential double play ball to put two runners on. Logan Britt threaded a single through the right side to plate Claunch. A strikeout and a walk to Kaler loaded the bases. Targac scored on a wild pitch and, with two outs, Jack Moss knocked in two with a single to leftfield. A&M 7, Iowa 2

T7 | With one out, Tallman singled to rightfield and moved to second on a wild pitch. Huckstorf grounded to third, but a throwing error put two on with one out. Michael Seegers plated Tallman with a single to rightfield. A&M 7, Iowa 3

