A&M baseball takes down Mississippi State 9-6 to claim 6th straight series victory

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 16 Texas A&M Aggies claimed the series with a 9-6 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, sparked by a three-run rally in the eighth inning.

Texas A&M (32-16, 16-10 SEC) battled back from Mississippi State’s (25-26, 9-17 SEC) early 4-0 lead. Trevor Werner’s performance at the plate highlighted the day, hitting 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs and three RBI. Kole Kaler scored three runs, batting 1-for-2 and walking twice.

Jack Moss hit a double in the seventh to give the Aggies their first lead, 6-5. After the Bulldogs fought back to tie the game in the top of the eighth, Ol’ Sarge charged in the home half of the inning to ensure the victory, scoring three runs on hits by Troy Claunch, Ryan Targac and Werner. Targac drove in the decisive run with his double down the left line.

Wyatt Tucker made his first career start, working 4.0 innings with two strikeouts. Chris Cortez (5-2) worked the last five innings yielding just one run on four hits while striking out five bulldogs.

With the victory, the Aggies secure their sixth consecutive SEC series for the first time since 2016 when they grabbed seven straight series.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Trevor Werner – 2-for-4, 2 R, 3 RBI, 1 HR

Ryan Targac – 2-for-4, 1R, 1 RBI, 1 2B

Chris Cortez – 5.0 IP, 5 K, W- 5-2

GAME SUMMARY

T2| With one out, Kamren James deposited a double down the leftfield line and Jess Davis hit a two-run home run over the fence in right-center. Tanner Leggett and RJ Yeager both singled and a double-steal put both runners in scoring position. Luke Hancock plated Leggett with a sac fly to leftfield. MSU 3, A&M 0

T3| Hunter Hines hit a leadoff home run to rightfield. MSU 4, A&M 0

B3| Kole Kaler hit a leadoff bunt which Dylan Rock capitalized off with a home run to leftfield. MSU 4, A&M 2

T5| Hancock started the inning with a single and moved to second on Hines’s single to leftfield. Clark singled to left center to allow Hancock to sign home. MSU 5, A&M 2

B5| With an out, Kaler walked to first. Trever Werner hit a 412-foot tater to left field to plate both him and Kaler. MSU 5, A&M 4

B7| With an out, Kaler walked and advanced to second on Werner’s hit by pitch. Jack Moss pounded the ball to left center to reach second and bring Kaler and Werner home for the Aggie lead. A&M 6, MSU 5

T8| Brad Cumbest hit a solo home run to left center to start the inning. A&M 6, MSU 6

B8| With no outs, Brett Minnich walked to first and advanced to second on Troy Claunch’s single to right center. Ryan Targac doubled down the leftfield line to plate Minnich and advance Claunch to third. Claunch was brought home on Jordan Thompsons sacrifice fly, and Targac advanced to second on a Kaler ground-out. Werner hit a single to right field to bring Targac home for the final run of the game. A&M 9, MSU 6

