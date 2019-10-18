COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A plethora of giveaways and exciting fan experiences are on tap as the Texas A&M Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams open the 2019-20 season by hosting Maroon Madness Tip-off Games. The women open with Little Rock at 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 followed by the men's game against Northwestern State at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Both games feature numerous prizes, giveaways, and fan experiences including two lucky A&M students and a guest of their choice winning an all-expense paid trip to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to watch the Aggie Football team take on LSU at Tiger Stadium on Nov. 30.

In addition, fans can win prizes such as free haircuts for a year from Sports Clips, free Whataburger for a year and the opportunity to shoot from half-court for a $5,000 prize, presented by Mountain Dew.

A fan zone for all ages will be open prior to both games outside the north entrance of Reed Arena starting at 5:30 p.m. The fan zones include food trucks, inflatables, face-painting, free haircuts provided on-site from Sports Clips and an entertainment corner with televisions, video games and more.