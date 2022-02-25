A&M basketball travels to Ole Miss on Saturday

The Aggies (17-11, 6-9 SEC) got back in to the win column Tuesday with a 91-77 victory over Georgia.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s basketball team hits the road to take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday inside the SJB Pavilion.

Last Time Out

The Aggies (17-11, 6-9 SEC) got back in to the win column Tuesday with a 91-77 victory over Georgia. The 91 points were the most by the Aggies against an SEC opponent since scoring 92 at Tennessee on Jan. 9, 2016. A&M was led by Quenton Jackson and Henry Coleman III, who combined to score 46 points on 17-of-17 shooting. Jackson matched his career high with 31 points and was 11-of-11 from the floor, becoming the second Aggie in program history to shoot 100% (min. 10 attempts) in a single game.

Scouting the Aggies

A top candidate for the Southeastern Conference’s Sixth Man of the Year Award, Jackson tops the team in scoring at 14.1 per contest. Coleman ranks second at 10.4 points and is the team leader with 6.0 rebounds. In SEC games only, Jackson leads the way with 14.4 points, while Coleman averages 11.9 points and 6.9 rebound. Tyrece Radford adds 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds against SEC foes.

Scouting Ole Miss

The Rebels enter the weekend with a 13-15 (4-11 SEC) ledger, and are coming off a 77-64 loss at No. 3 Auburn on Saturday. Ole Miss is led by Jarkel Joiner, who averages 14.5 points, and Daeshun Ruffin, who adds 12.6 points. Nysier Brooks is the team’s leading rebounder at 7.7 and is averaging 9.8 points.

Follow the Action

The game may be seen on SEC Network with Roy Philpott and Mark Wise on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.