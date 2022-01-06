A&M brings in D.J. Durkin to be defensive coordinator

While the defensive coordinator with the Rebels the past two seasons, Ole Miss showed serious signs of improvement.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M is bringing in Ole Miss assistant D.J. Durkin to be the new defensive coordinator.

According to multiple reports, Durkin is set to sign a three-year deal with the Aggies.



With previous stops at Florida and Michigan, Durkin has coached at the highest level.

He was also the Maryland head coach for two seasons before being fired while a player died during a summer workout with Durkin at the helm.

While the defensive coordinator with the Rebels the past two seasons, Ole Miss showed serious signs of improvement. From 2020 to 2021, they gave up 14 less point and 100 yards less per game.