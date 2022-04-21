A&M carries hot bats into weekend series with #3 Arkansas

The Aggies are 7-2 this season against teams ranked in the USA Today Coaches Top 25, including 5-2 against teams in the top 10.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M begins the second half of the SEC slate with a three-game series against the No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. Game time for Friday’s opener on the corner of Bush & Olsen is slated for 7:32 pm. The series continues Saturday at 2:02 pm and wraps up Sunday at 1:02 pm.

ABOUT THE AGGIES

The Aggies are 7-2 this season against teams ranked in the USA Today Coaches Top 25, including 5-2 against teams in the top 10. The Maroon & White took two-of-three in road series at then-No. 8 LSU and then-No. 10 Georgia. They also claimed a road midweek win against then-No. 8 Texas. Most recently, the Aggies won home midweek games against then-No. 15 Texas State and No. 25 Dallas Baptist.

Texas A&M (23-13, 8-7 SEC) has outscored their ranked opponents 91-46, slashing .335/.449/597 in the nine games with 22 doubles, three triples and 19 home runs. Jack Moss is hitting .463 (19-for-41) with 11 runs, four doubles, one triple, two home runs and 10 RBI. Austin Bost is batting .444 (16-for-36) with 11 runs, two doubles, two home runs and five RBI. Dylan Rock is hitting .412 (14-for-34) with 14 runs, three doubles, five home runs and 16 RBI. Logan Britt has four home runs and 10 RBI and Troy Claunch has added 13 RBI against ranked foes.

Bost enters the contest on an 11-game hit streak, hitting .450 (18-for-40) with 11 runs, three doubles, one home run and three RBI over the stretch.

Moss has reached base in 32 consecutive games and 35 of the Aggies’ 36 games on the season.

Rock has reached base in 27 consecutive games and 34 of the 35 games he has played this season, including three times reaching base with pinch-hits in his only plate appearance.

In his five April outings, Brad Rudis has worked 8.0 scoreless innings, scattering four hits and one walk while striking out 11. During the stretch, he earned a win at No. 10 Georgia, a save against Alabama and a hold at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENTS

The Razorbacks enter the fray with a 30-7 overall mark, including a 11-4 ledger. The Hogs have a seven-game win streak. Arkansas is slashing .285/.396/.497 at the plate with 56 home runs and 38 stolen bases in 37 games, averaging 7.78 runs per contest. A balanced power lineup, the Razorbacks have seven players with at least five home runs. Arkansas pitchers sport a 3.31 ERA with a .216 opponent batting average, 1.20 WHIP and 400 strikeouts in 326.0 innings. The weekend rotation of Connor Noland, Hagen Smith and Jaxon Wiggins are a combined 16-3 with 175 strikeouts in 155.1 innings.

SERIES NOTES

The Aggies and Razorbacks have met on the diamond 93 times with Texas A&M holding the series lead, 47-45-1. The Maroon & White first took the diamond against Arkansas in 1908 with the Aggies winning 4-1. The teams did not meet again until 1926, followed by a 48-year hiatus until 1974. Since joining the SEC in 2013, the Ags and Hogs have competed in a yearly three-game series.

Last season in Fayetteville, Arkansas won the opening game of the series. 13-0, and then clinched the series with a 10-inning, 2-1, victory. The Aggies claimed the finale 11-10 behind 3-RBI performances from Hunter Coleman and Will Frizzell.

PROMOTIONS

FRIDAY

• 12th Man Centennial Celebration – SEC Friday Night Fireworks – Fans may enjoy a postgame pyrotechnical show after SEC Friday home games all season long.

• 12th Man Centennial “Ball 5” Baseballs – Free baseballs for the first 1000 fans at the marketing tables behind section 104 and in Section 12).

SATURDAY

• Shirt Giveaway – Olsen Magic shirts to the first 500 fans at the marketing tables behind section 104 and in Section 12.

SUNDAY

• Kids Sunday Funday – Face painting before the game by the playground.

o Buy 1 full-price GA ticket ($10) and bring up to 4 kids for FREE. No advance sales.

o Pregame Face Painting – Face painting before the game by the playground.

o Pregame Raising Cane’s Anthem Buddies – Kids 12 & under may join the Aggies on the field for the National Anthem.

o Postgame Kids Run the Bases/Team Autographs – Kids will have the opportunity to run the bases and get autographs from the team.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES