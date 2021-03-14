A&M Concludes NCAA Zones with Four Divers Advancing to Championships

On the women’s side, sophomore Alyssa Clairmont finished 11th in the platform final with a score of 498.45.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M diving team concluded competition at NCAA Zone D Diving Championships Saturday at the Lancaster Aquatic Center with four divers qualifying for NCAA Championships.

After earning a spot at NCAA Championships on the platform Friday, sophomore transfer Tony Stewart qualified on the 1-meter board, placing sixth with a score of 637.60. Freshman Kyle Sanchez was also in action in the 1-meter final, scoring 597.50 which was good for 13th.

On the women’s side, sophomore Alyssa Clairmont finished 11th in the platform final with a score of 498.45.

Earlier in the week senior Charlye Campbell and junior transfer Aimee Wilson punched their tickets to NCAA Championships on both springboards, while junior Chloe Ceyanes is set to make her first appearance at the NCAA meet, qualifying on the 3-meter.