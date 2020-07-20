Former A&M Consolidated Star Kolby Harvell-Peel Placed on Jim Thorpe Watchlist

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Oklahoma State safety and former A&M Consolidated High School star Kolby Harvell-Peel continues to rack up the preseason accolades.
Harvell-Peel was one of 49 players selected for the Jim Thorpe Watchlist heading into the 2020 season. The Jim Thorpe Award is given annually to the nation's top defensive back.
LSU safety Grant Delpit won the award in 2019.
RELATED: A&M Consolidated product Kolby Harvell-Peel named to Preseason All-Big 12 first team defense
FULL RELEASE:
The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame (OSHOF) and Jim Thorpe Association release today the prestigious Paycom Jim Thorpe Award preseason watch list. This list includes 49 of the nation's best defensive backs, representing 10 conferences. The preseason watch list is selected by a screening committee whose members compile a list of up to 50 players. This list is not final and players who have outstanding seasons may be added as the season progresses.
Paulson Adebo, Stanford, Sr.
Reed Blankenship, Middle Tennessee State, Sr.
Eric Burrell, Wisconsin, Sr.
Camryn Bynum, California, Sr.
T.J. Carter, Memphis, Sr.
Andre Cisco, Syracuse, So.
Kenderick Duncan, Jr., Georgia Southern, Jr.
Greg Eisworth, Iowa State, Sr.
Kaiir Elam, Florida, So.
Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech, Jr.
Paris Ford, Pitt, Jr.
Kaleb Ford-Dement, Old Dominion, Jr.
Darrick Forrest, Cincinnati, Sr.
Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati, So.
Thomas Graham, Jr., Oregon, Sr.
Richie Grant, UCF, Sr.
Darren Hall, San Diego State, Jr.
Brontae Harris, UAB, Sr.
Kolby Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma State, Jr.
Tyrone Hill, Buffalo, Sr.
Jevon Holland, Oregon, Jr.
Talanoa Hufanga,USC, Jr.
Shaun Jolly, Appalachian State, Jr.
Kekaula Kaniho, Boise State, Sr.
Derion Kendrick, Clemson, Jr.
Richard LeCounte, Georgia, Sr.
Trevon Moehrig, TCU, Jr.
Elijah Molden, Washington, Sr.
Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina, Jr.
Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State, Sr.
Dell Pettus, Troy, So.
Antonio Phillips, Ball State, Sr.
Aaron Robinson, UCF, Sr.
Emmanuel Rugamba, Miami (OH), Sr.
Caden Sterns, Texas, So.
JaCoby Stevens, LSU, Sr.
Derek Stingley, Jr., LSU, So.
Eric Stokes, Georgia, Jr.
Corey Straughter, ULM, Sr.
Patrick Surtain II, Alabama, Jr.
Ambry Thomas, Michigan, Sr.
Tariq Thompson, San Diego State, Sr.
Amechi Uzodinma, Ball State, Jr.
Shaun Wade, Ohio State, Jr.
Lamont Wade, Penn State, Sr.
Jalen Walker, Boise State, Sr.
Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech, Jr.
Sterling Weatherford, Miami (OH), Jr.
James Wiggins, Cincinnati, Sr.