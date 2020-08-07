Despite Losing Talented Senior Class, A&M Consolidated Still Loaded for 2020

Lee Fedora will have to replace a ton of talent, but the Tigers still start the season ranked fifth in class 5A DII

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — How do you replace Power Five, Division I talent like Brian Darby, Nate Floyd and Devin Price? The short answer is you can't, but Lee Fedora's team should still be loaded in 2020.

Despite losing nearly a dozen kids who are now playing college football from last year's team, Dave Campbell's Texas Football ranked the Tigers as the fifth best team in the class 5A DII Preseason Poll.

The Tigers will be lead by a talented defensive and preseason District Defensive Player of the Year Vince Sheffield.

Makel Williams and Bryce Linder, two former Consol stars who are set to play football this season at Blinn, think the Tigers have the tools to make another deep playoff run.

"They have players, great running back, receivers, Vince Sheffield on defense, and an amazing defensive line returning," Williams says. "It's just them building that chemistry."

"I feel like that's what we had this year as seniors, that chemistry," Linder says. "We had each other's back. If they can do that, they can make a run and do what they gotta do."