A&M Consolidated advances to Aggieland Invitational Semifinals

The Lady Tigers beat Barbers Hill in the quarterfinals but fell to Houston Christian in the semifinals

BRYAN, Texas — For the first time in three years, a local team won't be the Aggieland Invitational Champion.

A&M Consolidated, College Station and Rudder all advanced to the quarterfinals, but only the Lady Tigers were able to reach the semifinals.

In the final four, Consol fell to Houston Christian, the same team that knocked off Rudder in the quarterfinals.

All three local teams will play in one final consolation bracket game on Wednesday to close out the tournament.