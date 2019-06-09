BRYAN, Texas — The (6) A&M Consolidated Tigers are living up to their preseason expectations.

After beating Killeen Ellison by 48-7 in Week 1, the Tigers took down Bryan in Week 2, 49-7.

Senior quarterback Gage Pahl threw two touchdowns and ran for a third. Bryan Darby, Justin Conrad and Hayden Witherwax also found the end zone.

Former Bryan quarterback and current Consol playmaker Kerry Brooks scored two touchdowns on the night. The first came on a QB keeper from the Wildcat formation. The second came off a blocked punt.

Bryan got on the board in the fourth after Nico Bulhof found the end zone on a QB keeper, but it was two little too late.

Both teams have a bye week in Week 3.