A&M Consolidated finishes 4th in Aggieland Invitational; CSHS finishes 5th

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A&M Consolidated made it a game late, but the Lady Tigers didn't have enough to overcome Seven Lakes in the third place game of the 2021 Aggieland Invitational. The team from Katy took down the local girls with a 51-44 win.
Consol lost in the semifinals to Houston Christian, which beat Allen to capture the overall championship. Houston Christian also knocked out Rudder in the quartefinals.
College Station beat Barbers Hill in the fifth place game to secure their spot among the tournament's top teams.