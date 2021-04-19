A&M Consolidated grad Trevor Williams named SLC Defensive Player of the Week

With six stops, 1.5 TFL and half a sack, Williams was once again the catalyst of a Bearkat defense that finished with 5.0 sacks and 9.0 TFL

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Southeastern Louisiana’s Cole Kelley, along with Sam Houston’s Trevor Williams and Seth Morgan, are the Southland Football Players of the Week, the league announced Monday. Weekly awards are presented by Hercules Tires.

Kelley garners Offensive Player of the Week honors after topping 400 yards for the third time this spring and posting a seventh 300+ yard performance in as many games. He racked up 418 yards through the air and totaled five touchdowns in a 55-48 shootout loss to No. 17 Southern Illinois. The Lions’ season comes to an end at 4-3 and 4-2 in league play after they were announced as one of the first four teams out of the FCS Playoffs.

Defensive Player of the Week Williams finished with six stops on the day and added 1.5 tackles for loss, spearheading a Bearkat defense that only allowed 13 total rush yards in a 42-14 win over No. 22 UIW. Morgan is honored as the Special Teams Player of the Week after taking care of business on all six extra-point attempts. SHSU (6-0, 6-0 SLC) earned the No. 2 seed in the FCS Playoffs and will host Monmouth at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday.

Offensive Player of the Week: Cole Kelley, Southeastern Louisiana – Senior – Quarterback – Lafayette, La.

In the shootout at SIU, Kelley threw for two touchdowns and ran for three scores, racking up 426 yards of total offense. He completed 34-of-42 passes, including 11-straight completions in the second half, for 418 yards. Kelley finished the regular season as the FCS leader in passing yards (2,662) and points responsible for (164 - 18 passing TD, 7 rushing TD, 2 receiving TD).

Honorable Mention: Eric Schmid, Sam Houston.

Defensive Player of the Week: Trevor Williams, Sam Houston – Junior – Linebacker – College Station, Texas

With six stops, 1.5 TFL and half a sack, Williams was once again the catalyst of a Bearkat defense that finished with 5.0 sacks and 9.0 TFL and only allowed 13 total rush yards by the Cardinals. SHSU held UIW to just 14 points and 318 total yards after UIW entered averaging 599 yards and 47.6 points per game.

Honorable Mention: None.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Seth Morgan, Sam Houston – Freshman – Kicker – Houston, Texas

Morgan was only asked to kick PATs in Saturday’s convincing win at UIW, nailing all six in the 42-14 victory. The true freshman finishes the regular season 32-of-34 on PATs for the year, while also hitting 9-of-11 field-goal tries, with a long of 44 yards.

Honorable Mention: None.

Southland weekly award winners are nominated and voted upon by each school’s sports information director. Voting for one’s own athlete is not permitted. To earn honorable mention, a student-athlete must appear on 25 percent of ballots.

2021 Southland Spring Football Players of the Week

April 19 – Cole Kelley, Southeastern Louisiana; Trevor Williams, Sam Houston; Seth Morgan, Sam Houston

April 12 – Bryce Rivers, Northwestern State; Joseph Wallace, Sam Houston; Eddie Godina, Northwestern State

April 5 – Cody Orgeron, McNeese; Isaiah Chambers, McNeese; Scotty Roblow, Northwestern State

March 29 – Lindsey Scott Jr., Nicholls; Anthony Ruffin, Lamar; Dontaze Costly, Nicholls

March 22 – Cameron Ward, UIW; Isaiah Chambers, McNeese; Jequez Ezzard, Sam Houston

March 15 – Jequez Ezzard, Sam Houston; Jahari Kay, Sam Houston; Ferlando Jordan, Southeastern Louisiana

March 8 – Kevin Brown, UIW; Ferlando Jordan, Southeastern Louisiana; Mateo Rengifo, Southeastern Louisiana

March 1 – Eric Schmid, Sam Houston; Hayden Shaheen, Nicholls; Ce’Cori Tolds, UIW