Game of the Week Preview: (3) A&M Consolidated at (10) Huntsville

This is the second year in a row these district rivals have met in a top-10 showdown

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — For the past two seasons, District 10-5A DII has run through Huntsville and A&M Consolidated. In 2018, the Hornets ran the table and won the league. The Tigers flipped the script, went undefeated in the regular season, and clinched the number one seed in the playoffs.

In last year's meeting, the two teams were both ranked in the top-10 in the state. Fast forward a year, and not much has changed.

Defense wins championships, and the two best defenses in District 10-5A DII are on a collision course in Huntsville this Friday.

"This is going to be a defensive game," A&M Consolidated senior defensive end Eric Goodman says. "Whoever's defense can contain the line of scrimmage is going to win the game."

Consol is coming off back-to-back shutouts while Huntsville's defense is allowing a league low 11.5 points per game.

"I feel like we're the best defense in the nation, not just the district alone," Huntsville senior Ed Bobino says.

In last week's District opener, the Hornets held Rudder to 17 points. The Rangers had scored at least 50 in their first four games of the season. To prepare to face that ferocious front four, the Tigers have been practicing against their own first team defensive line to simulate what they might see on Friday.

"I got to get deep in my drops and get rid of the ball quick," Consol senior quarterback Kyle Willis says.

Huntsville is doing the same thing and that's helping this young offensive unit build confidence.

"If we play the best defense, what do you think we'll do against the second best?" Huntsville senior wide receiver Jordan Woodberry says.

The winner of this game has determined the last two District championships, and both teams are preparing for a similar result this time around.

"We always want to win championships and the first one you can get is a District Championship," Tigers head coach Lee Fedora says. "Whoever comes away with the win is going to have a chance at that because they'll stay undefeated."