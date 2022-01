During his outstanding four-year Oklahoma State career, Harvell-Peel racked up 10 interceptions and over 165 solo tackles.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A&M Consolidated product and Oklahoma State star Kolby Harvell-Peel is headed to the NFL.

Peel announced Friday that he is declaring for the NFL Draft. According to ESPN analyst Todd McShay, Harvell-Peel is a borderline draft prospect, so he'll look to prove the doubters wrong.

For his efforts this season, the safety was named a third-team AP All-American.