Tiger Swimming Sweeps at District 19-5A Championships

The girls team won nine of 11 races, including a sweep of all three relays

BELTON, Texas — A&M Consolidated swept the boys and girls team titles at the District 19-5A Swimming & Diving Championships Friday at the Roy & Jean Potts Belton Swim Center.

The Tiger girls amassed 215 points to defeat Brenham (120 points), Lake Belton, La Grange, Halletsville, Columbus and Robinson, while the boys team scored 177 points to outdistance Brenham (126), Lake Belton (100), Columbus and La Grange.

“I’m so proud of the team and what they accomplished,” second-year Tiger head coach Jenny Marquardt said. “This season has been a challenge and the team has overcome so much from August until now to get us here. To stand behind the podium and see both teams win as a unit filled my heart with joy. I could not be prouder.”

The girls team won nine of 11 races, including a sweep of all three relays, and had at least the top two finishers in four events. Kaitlyn Owens and Sam Poole both logged multiple individual wins with Owens taking the 100 backstroke and the 50 freestyle and Poole winning the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke. Other Tiger girls tallying victories were Susie Smith in the 100 butterfly and Claire Riley in the 100 free.



The foursome of Owens, Maggie Whitten, Poole and Riley won the 200 medley relay in 1:51.71, the 200 free relay of Whitten, Smith, Poole and Brett Hyman touched first in 1:44.28 and the 400 free relay of Riley, Whitten, Hyman and Owens posted a winning time of 3:43.73.

The boys team won seven of 11 races, including a pair of relays. Leading the way with two wins was Ian Lindberg, who won the 200 free and the 100 back. Other Tigers winning races were Stone Ahrendt in the 100 fly, Brendan Owens in the 100 breast and Calvin Lindberg in the 200 IM.

The foursome of Ian Lindberg, Owens, Ahrendt and Daniel Wilson won the 200 medley relay in 1:45.11 and the quartet of Wilson, Ian and Calvin Lindberg and Ahrendt closed out the meet with a victory in the 400 free relay in 3:30.33.

Swimmers advancing to the Region V-5A Meet were:

Girls:

Ally Duan – 200 free, 100 fly

Ari Granda-Moncayo - 100 fly

Brett Hyman - 50 free, 100 free

Mac O’Donnell – 500 free, 100 back

Kaitlyn Owens –50 free, 100 back

Sam Poole –200 IM, 100 breast

Liz Quast – 200 free

Claire Riley –50 free, 100 free

Sammy Shankar - 200 IM, 100 breast

Susie Smith - 200 IM, 100 fly

Maggie Whitten – 100 breast



Also:

200 medley relay

200 free relay

400 free relay

Boys:

Stone Ahrendt - 200 free, 100 fly

Cade Cross - 100 fly

Chris Holder - 100 back

Samuel Lee - 200 IM

Ian Lindberg –200 free, 100 back

Calvin Lindberg –200 IM, 100 free

Brendan Owens –50 free, 100 breast

Jonah Ozmetin - 100 breast

Jackson Shannon – 500 free

Daniel Wilson –50 free, 100 free

Also:

200 medley relay

200 free relay