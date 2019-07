COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A&M Consolidated High School wide receiver Devin Price is staying close to home and will play college football for his dad.

Devin's father, Terry Price, is the defensive ends coach at Texas A&M.

Price caught 46 passes for 799 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior with the Tigers.

Price is the fourth wide receiver commit in Texas A&M's 2020 recruiting class.