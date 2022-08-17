A&M defender Katie Smith selected to United Soccer Coaches All-America defenders watch list

Smith netted a spot on the United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region Team following the 2021 campaign. She also earned All-SEC Second Team distinction.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma, native started every match on the Aggies’ backline in 2021 and led the team with 1,500 minutes on the pitch. Smith played the entirety of 15 of the 18 matches. Her career numbers include 57 Aggie caps and nine assists, including seven in her freshman campaign of 2019 when she earned SEC All-Freshman Team recognition as a midfielder.