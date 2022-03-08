x
A&M equestrian moves up to #1 in the nation

Boasting a 10-2 overall record and 5-1 in Southeastern Conference action, Texas A&M sits on top of the polls for the first time since Oct. 10, 2017
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M equestrian team moves to No. 1 in the latest National Collegiate Equestrian Association poll, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon. 

Boasting a 10-2 overall record and 5-1 in Southeastern Conference action, Texas A&M sits on top of the polls for the first time since Oct. 10, 2017. The Maroon & White are winners in nine of their last 10 appearances with the lone blemish coming from a 13-4 loss at No. 3 Auburn on Feb. 26.

The Aggies are 8-3 in Western and 6-5-1 in Jumping Seat disciplines.

In Western events, senior MacKenzie Chapman and freshman Hanna Olaussen lead in Horsemanship with 8-2-1 records. Most notably, Olaussen is 4-1 in her last five appearances including one Most Outstanding Performer honor. In Reining, senior Lisa Bricker and junior Emmy-Lu Marsh boasts 7-3-1 records. Marsh, a Tallulah, Louisiana, native is undefeated in her last five rides at 4-0-1 and one MOP honor. Bricker, Temecula, California, native is 4-1 in her last five outings with one MOP honor.

Leading the Jumping Seats events are senior Caroline Dance and junior Kaitlyn Lovingfoss. Dance is 8-4 on the season in Flat, including 3-2 in her last five appearances with one MOP honor. Lovingfoss is 3-2 in her last five Fences rides and 7-4 on the year. In addition, Lovingfoss has earned MOP honors in two of her last three outings.

Next Up

Texas A&M wraps up the regular season at home with a Jumping Seat meet vs. Bridgewater College on Friday, March 11 at 9 a.m., followed by a Saturday meet against No. 2 Oklahoma State beginning at 11 a.m. Both meets will be at the Hildebrand Equine Complex and are free to the public. 

 

NCEA Rankings (March 8)

1.     Texas A&M

2.     Oklahoma State

3.     Auburn

4.     TCU

5.     Georgia

6.     Baylor

7.     SMU

8.     Fresno State

9.     South Carolina

10.  UT Martin

