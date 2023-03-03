A&M Equestrian set to host Georgia on Saturday

This is the second meeting with the Bulldogs after the Maroon & White dropped the first meeting, 10-8.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team returns to Hildebrand Equine Complex for the home finale to host No. 6 Georgia on Saturday at 11 a.m.

This is the second meeting with the Bulldogs after the Maroon & White dropped the first meeting, 10-8. The Aggies fell behind early in Bishop, Georgia, before falling short in their attempt to mount the comeback. Ariana Gray captured the Reining Most Outstanding Performer honor, while Brooke Brombach captured her first of three Fences MOP honors this season.

This match-up with Georgia (5-6, 2-3) marks the Aggies (7-4, 3-2) fourth straight top-10 opponent and ninth of the season.

LAST TIME OUT

Texas A&M’s three-game winning streak was snapped at No. 2 TCU, as the Aggies fell, 15-4. The four point earners for the Aggies were Maggie Nealon and Rylee Shufelt in Flat, and Ariana Gray and Keesa Luers in Reining. Luers’ 69.5-67 win over Shea Graham, earned her MOP honors.

CELEBRATING SENIORS

Following the meet, the Aggies will honor 12 seniors - Cori Cansdale, Riley Dosa, Alle Durkin, Ariana Gray, Haley Green, Malena Lopez, Emmy-Lu Marsh, Courtney Murphey, Alexis Robinson, Morgan Rosia, Reanna Santos and Madison Wanicka.

The 2023 senior class has amassed 12 MOP honors and 30 career wins, including finishing as the National Collegiate Equestrian Association Runner-Up a season ago.

PROMOTIONS

The first 50 fans in attendance will receive an Aggie Script Adidas t-shirt.