A&M Equestrian wraps up fall slate with win over Auburn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team outperformed No. 2 Auburn, 10-6, to continue their five-meet winning streak Thursday evening at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

The Aggies (6-1, 3-0) defeated the Tigers (5-2, 2-1) in Jumping Seat and Western disciplines, 5-3 each. Most notably the Maroon & White went undefeated in Fences (4-0) and Reining (3-0). The victory marked the first over Auburn since 2017 when A&M won in tie-breaker fashion, 9-9 (1520-1335.50).

Kaitlyn Lovingfoss (Fences) and Taylor Masson (Reining) highlighted the meet earning Most Outstanding Performer honors in their respective event. Despite not earning MOP, MacKenzie Chapman moved to 6-0 in Horsemanship on the season.

Texas A&M asserted themselves early capturing four of the five available points in Fences, including all five Aggies scoring an 85 or higher. Lovingfoss set the tone with an 86 on Chapman, which proved to be good enough to defeat Ava Stearns by two. The MOP marked the second consecutive meet earning the honor and was the 15th career victory in the event for the junior.

Haley Redifer followed with an 86 on Carerra, defeating Sophee Steckbeck by three to earn her fifth win on the season. Riding Benji, Brooke Brombach defeated Emma Kurtz, 85-77, and riding Zinnia, Grace Boston defeated Meghan Knapic by one, 85-84. Devon Thomas and Ellie Ferrigno each scored an 85 with Rio, as no point was awarded.

Hanna Olaussen and Chapman each secured points in Horsemanship. Olaussen defeated Jacqueline Frimodt, 75-73, on Max, while Chapman outmatched Maddie Spak on Vaquero, 74-67.

Texas A&M led Auburn at the break, 6-3.

The Tigers clawed their way back winning Flat, 3-1, as the Aggies lead diminished to 7-6 after three events. Caroline Dance scored the lone point for the Maroon & White with an 84 on Queen, winning 84-79 over Steckbeck. Nicole Leonard and Kurtz each scored an 85.5 with Risky as no point was awarded.

In Reining, the final event, Malena Lopez earned the first point outscoring Olivia Marino by one, 70-69, on Tank. Emmy-Lu Marsh edged Isabella Tesmer, 70.5-70, with Otis and Masson bested Taylor Searles, 74-70.5, on Uvalde. Lisa Bricker matched Terri-June Granger’s ride of 73 on Dixie, while Marissa Harrell matched Boo Kammerer ride of 68.5 on Peanut, leaving two points unclaimed.

Next Up

Texas A&M takes just over two months off from competition before opening the spring slate against Baylor on Jan. 29 at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Tana McKay

on the meet…

"I couldn't be more proud of them. Beating Auburn 5-3 in Jumping Seat and Western and then shutting them out in Fences and Reining is a feat in itself. We know Auburn is always a tough team, we just rose to the occasion and it ended up in our favor."

on the Reining group’s 4-1 loss last week and winning 3-0 today…

"Anytime you come off a loss that way, it just lights a fire in you and the girls remembered that. From the first day we got back to work, they made the most of practice. They worked with their horses and cleaned everything up. You have to go mistake free, that was our plan and that's what we executed. I also have to give credit to our four-legged teammates, they were saints and they definitely did their job. We can never do it without them."

