A&M falls to LSU thanks to a last second touchdown by the Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Texas A&M Aggies fell to the LSU Tigers, 27-24, Saturday night inside Tiger Stadium.

Micheal Clemons led the defense with 3.5 sacks, setting a new career high.

After a slow start for both teams in the first quarter, LSU put up 14 points in the second, but Moose Muhammad III got the Aggies on the board before the break with a 13-yard touchdown grab.

Down 17-7 coming out of half, the Aggies started to get things going, stringing together a 10-play, 63-yard scoring drive which resulted in Seth Small 33-yard field goal. LSU followed with a field goal to extend its lead back to 10.

The Aggies stormed back in the fourth quarter as Zach Calzada found Jalen Preston in the end zone twice to take the lead for the first time all night, 24-20. The surge began with a three-minute drive that was capped off by Preston hauling in a 15-yard pass and powering his way for a score, before finding him again two A&M drives later on a 32-yard reception.

LSU was able to respond late, scoring with 20 seconds left in the game to take the lead back at 27-24.

Texas A&M Football Post Game Notes

LSU 27, No. 14 Texas A&M 24

Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

November 27, 2021

Team Notes

- Texas A&M tallied 6.0 sacks against the Tigers, the most in a game since posting 6.0 at Mississippi State last season.

- A&M scored on all three trips to the red zone and have now scored on 30 of its last 32 trips to the red zone, dating back to the New Mexico game.

- Today’s captains against LSU were WR Ainias Smith, RB Isaiah Spiller, DL DeMarvin Leal and OL Kenyon Green.

Individual Notes

- Sophomore RB Devon Achane tallied a career-high 72 receiving yards against LSU, adding 144 all-purpose yards to up his season total to 1,472, good for 14th on A&M’s single-season list.

- After scoring the first touchdown of his career on a 15-yard grab early in the fourth quarter, junior WR Jalen Preston added a second TD with 7:33 remaining in the game, taking it 32 yards to the end zone to give the Aggies their first lead of the game.

- Junior TE Jalen Wydermyer extended his string of games with a reception to 35, dating back to his first game in Maroon & White.

- Graduate DL Micheal Clemons’ 3.5 sacks against LSU marked a new career high. His total was the most by an Aggie since Myles Garrett had 4.5 against UTSA in 2016.

- Senior PLK Seth Small, who holds the Texas A&M scoring record, upped his career points total to 377, which gives him sole possession of seventh on the SEC’s all-time career scoring list.

- Small’s 71 career made field goals tie him for eighth on the SEC’s all-time list with Tennessee’s Fuad Reveiz (1981-84).