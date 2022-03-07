A&M football holds first spring practice

QB Haynes king took first team reps during the open portion of practice to the media.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Let the competition begin.



The A&M football team opened spring practice Monday afternoon. You can tell from the get go, head coach Jimbo Fisher is going to push the quarterbacks really hard during the next month.



Haynes king took first team reps during the open portion of practice to the media.

LSU transfer Max Johnson went second and was followed by true freshman and 5-star signee Conner Weigman.

Starting running back Devon Achane, who is also running track was not at today's workout. Fisher said however, Achane will participate when he can..