A&M Football holds Pro Day, numerous Aggie standouts help draft stock

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Below is information from today’s Pro Day at the McFerrin Athletic Center. Interviews can be downloaded at 12thman.com/pressconference . Please let me know if you need anything else from Texas A&M Athletics Communications.

60 NFL personnel representing all 32 clubs plus one scout from Edmonton.

Of the NFL personnel, Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith and general manager Nick Caserio were in attendance. Other GM’s included Miami Dolphins Chris Grier and Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson in attendance.

Participants:

Micheal Clemons

Kenyon Green

Aaron Hansford

Jahmir Johnson

Tyree Johnson/met with teams did not test

DeMarvin Leal

Leon O’Neal Jr.

Jayden Peevy

Seth Small

Isaiah Spiller

Jalen Wydermyer

Others:

Caleb Eagans (East Texas Baptist Univ.)

Travon Fuller (Tulsa)

Kyle Meyers (Florida St./Tulane)

Moses Reynolds (Incarnate Word)

Josh Rogers (Buffalo)

Nick Starkel (San Jose St.)

Former Texas A&M players in attendance:

Kellen Mond

Braden Mann

Josh Reynolds

Jacob Green

Former Texas A&M head coach R.C. Slocum and current AD Ross Bjork as well as head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle.

Numbers

Bench 18— Jahmir Johnson

Vertical 35.5— Leon O’Neal Jr.

35-- Micheal Clemons

34.5-- Aaron Hansford

40-Yard 4.5-- Kyle Meyers

4.6-- Isaiah Spiller

4.6-- Aaron Hansford

5-10-5 Shuttle 4.22- Leon O’Neal Jr.

4.27- Isaiah Spiller

3 Cone 6.83- Leon O’Neal Jr.

7.20-- Micheal Clemons