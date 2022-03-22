x
A&M Football holds Pro Day, numerous Aggie standouts help draft stock

Of the NFL personnel, Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith and general manager Nick Caserio were in attendance.
Credit: kags

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Below is information from today’s Pro Day at the McFerrin Athletic Center. Interviews can be downloaded at 12thman.com/pressconference . Please let me know if you need anything else from Texas A&M Athletics Communications.

60 NFL personnel representing all 32 clubs plus one scout from Edmonton.

Of the NFL personnel, Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith and general manager Nick Caserio were in attendance. Other GM’s included Miami Dolphins Chris Grier and Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson in attendance.

Participants:

                                        Micheal Clemons

                                        Kenyon Green

                                        Aaron Hansford

                                        Jahmir Johnson

                                        Tyree Johnson/met with teams did not test

                                        DeMarvin Leal

                                        Leon O’Neal Jr.

                                        Jayden Peevy

                                        Seth Small

                                        Isaiah Spiller

                                        Jalen Wydermyer

Others:

                                        Caleb Eagans (East Texas Baptist Univ.)

                                        Travon Fuller (Tulsa)

                                        Kyle Meyers (Florida St./Tulane)

                                        Moses Reynolds (Incarnate Word)

                                        Josh Rogers (Buffalo)

                                        Nick Starkel (San Jose St.)

Former Texas A&M players in attendance:

Kellen Mond

Braden Mann

Josh Reynolds

Jacob Green

Former Texas A&M head coach R.C. Slocum and current AD Ross Bjork as well as head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle.

Numbers

Bench                                                   18—       Jahmir  Johnson

Vertical                                                 35.5—   Leon O’Neal Jr.

                                                                35--        Micheal Clemons

                                                                34.5--    Aaron Hansford

40-Yard                                                4.5--       Kyle Meyers

                                                                4.6--       Isaiah Spiller

                                                                4.6--       Aaron Hansford

5-10-5 Shuttle                                   4.22-      Leon O’Neal Jr.

                                                                4.27-      Isaiah Spiller

3 Cone                                                  6.83-      Leon O’Neal Jr.

                                                                7.20--    Micheal Clemons

                                                                7.20-      DeMarvin Leal

