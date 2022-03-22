A&M Football holds Pro Day, numerous Aggie standouts help draft stock

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Below is information from today’s Pro Day at the McFerrin Athletic Center. Interviews can be downloaded at 12thman.com/pressconference . Please let me know if you need anything else from Texas A&M Athletics Communications.
60 NFL personnel representing all 32 clubs plus one scout from Edmonton.
Of the NFL personnel, Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith and general manager Nick Caserio were in attendance. Other GM’s included Miami Dolphins Chris Grier and Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson in attendance.
Participants:
Micheal Clemons
Kenyon Green
Aaron Hansford
Jahmir Johnson
Tyree Johnson/met with teams did not test
DeMarvin Leal
Leon O’Neal Jr.
Jayden Peevy
Seth Small
Isaiah Spiller
Jalen Wydermyer
Others:
Caleb Eagans (East Texas Baptist Univ.)
Travon Fuller (Tulsa)
Kyle Meyers (Florida St./Tulane)
Moses Reynolds (Incarnate Word)
Josh Rogers (Buffalo)
Nick Starkel (San Jose St.)
Former Texas A&M players in attendance:
Kellen Mond
Braden Mann
Josh Reynolds
Jacob Green
Former Texas A&M head coach R.C. Slocum and current AD Ross Bjork as well as head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle.
Numbers
Bench 18— Jahmir Johnson
Vertical 35.5— Leon O’Neal Jr.
35-- Micheal Clemons
34.5-- Aaron Hansford
40-Yard 4.5-- Kyle Meyers
4.6-- Isaiah Spiller
4.6-- Aaron Hansford
5-10-5 Shuttle 4.22- Leon O’Neal Jr.
4.27- Isaiah Spiller
3 Cone 6.83- Leon O’Neal Jr.
7.20-- Micheal Clemons
7.20- DeMarvin Leal