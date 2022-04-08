A&M golf set to host 14th annual Aggie Invitational

Texas A&M has won the Aggie Invitational four times, including last year’s thriller over Oklahoma in a playoff.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s golf team hosts the 14th annual Aggie Invitational Saturday and Sunday at par-72, 7,227-yard Traditions Club. Admission to the tournament is free.

A&M, who is ranked No. 23 in the Golfstat rankings, tees off on hole No. 1 at 8 a.m. with No. 7 Texas Tech and No. 10 Arkansas. Saturday will feature 36 holes while the final 18 holes will be played Sunday.

Aggie Lineup

Texas A&M’s lineup features Sam Bennett, Walker Lee, William Paysse, Daniel Rodrigues and Michael Heidelbaugh. Evan Myers, Phichaksn Maichon, Vishnu Sadagopan, Jimmy Lee and Dallas Hankamer will compete as individuals.

Last Time Out

Walker Lee is coming off a top-10 finish at the Valspar Collegiate, shooting 6-under. Bennett tied for 22nd at 2-under as the Aggies finished 11th at even-par.

History at the Aggie

Texas A&M has won the Aggie Invitational four times, including last year’s thriller over Oklahoma in a playoff. Bennett won the individual title at 6-under, edging out Texas’ Pierceson Coody.

The Field