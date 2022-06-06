A&M golfer, Madisonville native Sam Bennett qualifies for U.S. Open

Bennett carded an 8-under 135 and finished as the top amateur at a qualifying tournament in Columbus, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett qualified for the 2022 U.S. Open after tying for fifth Monday at the Columbus Qualifier held at Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club and Wedgewood Golf & Country Club.

The Madisonville, Texas, native carded an 8-under 135 and finished as the top amateur. Bennett will compete at the 122nd U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, from June 16-19.

“What a day this was,” Bennett said. “It has always been my dream to tee it up at a major championship. To be able to play in the U.S. Open and compete against the world’s best is something I have looked forward to my whole life. I can’t wait to get to Massachusetts and prove that I can compete at the highest level.”

The senior shot a 2-under 69 in the first round at Wedgewood. He was 3-under after the first 11 holes, carding birdies on Nos. 6, 7 and 10. Following a double bogey on No. 12, he bounced back with a birdie on No. 15 before a bogey on No. 17 and a birdie on No. 18.

In the second round at Kinsale, he carded a 6-under 66 with seven birdies. Bennett made the turn at 3-under, registering birdies on holes 1, 3 and 9. On the back nine, he moved to 7-under with birdies on Nos. 10, 11, 13, 14 and 16 before a bogey on No. 17.