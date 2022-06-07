A&M golfer Walker Lee earned Third Team PING All-America honors

This season, the Houston native appeared in every tournament for the Aggies and amassed a 70.83 stroke average over 36 rounds while recording two victories.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M men’s golfer Walker Lee garnered PING Third Team All-America honors, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced Tuesday.

Lee’s selection is the second of his career as he was named a third team All-American in 2020.

This season, the Houston native appeared in every tournament for the Aggies and amassed a 70.83 stroke average over 36 rounds while recording two victories at the Marquette Intercollegiate and Aggie Invitational.

Additionally, he tallied seven top-10 finishes and helped A&M qualify for the NCAA Championships after finishing fourth at the NCAA Bryan Regional.

The fifth-year player played an integral part in the Maroon & White’s three team victories in 2021-22 at the Marquette Intercollegiate, Louisiana Classics and Aggie Invitational.