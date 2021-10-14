A&M men's and women's swim teams set to host rival Texas

The No. 16 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team plays host to the top-ranked Texas Longhorns in a dual-style meet on Friday, Oct. 15

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 16 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team plays host to the top-ranked Texas Longhorns in a dual-style meet on Friday, Oct. 15 inside the Rec Center Natatorium. Swimming is set to begin at 5 p.m., while diving begins at 2:30 p.m. The meet is open to the public and admission is free.

Eight Aggies made their season debut last weekend at the SMU Classic. The Maroon & White finished the meet in fourth with 255 points. Due to the strategic-style meet, only a limited number of student-athletes were able to compete, setting up the rest of the team to make their debut Friday.

Freshman Tyler Hulet impressed at the SMU Classic, earning Southeastern Conference Men’s Freshman of the Week as he tallied six top-five finishes, including a third-place finish in the 100 back (47.85).

Junior Anze Fers Erzen recorded an NCAA B-cut time of 3:48.33 in the 400 IM and also finished second in the 200 IM (1:46.78).

Sophomore Victor Povzner posted the highest finish for the Aggies, claiming the top spot in the 1-meter with a score of 314.85. The Toronto, Ontario native also had the second-best score in the 3-meter at 346.90 points.

The rest of the diving team will make their season debut, including three-time SEC Champion Kurtis Mathews and 2021 NCAA qualifier Tony Stewart.

Live results can be found here. The meet will also be streamed on SEC Network+.

The No. 21 women’s swimming & diving team is prepped to compete in a dual meet against No. 5 Texas at the Rec Center Natatorium in Aggieland Friday, Oct. 15.

The Maroon & White are going into the meet with confidence after dominating Houston, 163.5-130.5, last week in their first meet of the season. Four Aggies claimed multiple top finishes in the pool, while also posting the top-two scores in each diving event.

The Aggies fell to Texas last year, despite several top-three finishes. With the addition of 15 newcomers to the team, A&M is hopeful to stay consistent with top finishes this week. A season ago, sophomore Emme Nelson claimed two second-place finishes in the 100 breast and 200 breast. Sophomore Chloe Stepanek also earned key points against the Longhorns last year and is looking to keep things going after a pair of top finishes in this season’s opener.

Freshman Aviv Barzelay will look to continue her successful start to her collegiate career after sweeping the backstroke events at Houston. With victories last week in the 500 free & 1,000 free, sophomore transfer Abby Grottle is aiming to help take her team further this week.

Senior Aimee Wilson was named SEC Women’s Diver of the Week for the seventh time in her career, after posting top scores in the 1-meter and 3-meter against Houston. Senior Chloe Ceyanes was right there with Wilson against the Cougars, scoring second in both diving events to start the year.

Schedule of Events

3-meter

1-meter

200 medley relay

1,000 free

200 free

100 back

100 breast

200 fly

50 free

Break

100 free

200 back

200 breast

500 free

100 fly

Break

200 IM