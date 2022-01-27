A&M men's basketball falls to LSU on the road

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — RECORDS & SERIES NOTES
· Texas A&M fell to No. 19 LSU, 70-64, Wednesday night to move to 15-5 (4-3 SEC) on the season.
· LSU leads the all-time series record, 27-18.
TEAM NOTES
· Texas A&M’s defense forced 18 turnovers, and converted those in to 19 points. The Maroon & White have forced 15-or-more turnovers in six of the seven games in SEC action.
· A&M hit nine 3-pointers, the second-most in conference play this season. Texas A&M has hit at least nine 3-pointers in eight games this year.
· The Aggies used the starting lineup of Marcus Williams, Ethan Henderson, Henry Coleman III, Andre Gordon and Tyrece Radford for the eighth time this season (5-3).
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
· Quenton Jackson led the Aggies in scoring for the eighth time this season with 20 points. It was the Los Angeles native’s fourth-career game with 20-or-more points. Jackson has scored in double figures in back-to-back games and 13 games this season.
· Andre Gordon poured in a season-high 18 on 7-of-11 shooting and buried four 3-pointers.
· Tyrece Radford, who was playing in his hometown of Baton Rouge, added 14 points to go along with four rebounds.
· Henry Coleman III led the team with seven rebounds and swatted two shots. Coleman has led the team in rebounding in five SEC games.
UP NEXT
The Aggies return to Reed Arena to take on South Carolina on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The game can be seen on SEC Network.