A&M men's basketball falls to LSU on the road

Texas A&M fell to No. 19 LSU, 70-64, Wednesday night to move to 15-5 (4-3 SEC) on the season.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· LSU leads the all-time series record, 27-18.

TEAM NOTES

· Texas A&M’s defense forced 18 turnovers, and converted those in to 19 points. The Maroon & White have forced 15-or-more turnovers in six of the seven games in SEC action.

· A&M hit nine 3-pointers, the second-most in conference play this season. Texas A&M has hit at least nine 3-pointers in eight games this year.

· The Aggies used the starting lineup of Marcus Williams, Ethan Henderson, Henry Coleman III, Andre Gordon and Tyrece Radford for the eighth time this season (5-3).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Quenton Jackson led the Aggies in scoring for the eighth time this season with 20 points. It was the Los Angeles native’s fourth-career game with 20-or-more points. Jackson has scored in double figures in back-to-back games and 13 games this season.

· Andre Gordon poured in a season-high 18 on 7-of-11 shooting and buried four 3-pointers.

· Tyrece Radford, who was playing in his hometown of Baton Rouge, added 14 points to go along with four rebounds.

· Henry Coleman III led the team with seven rebounds and swatted two shots. Coleman has led the team in rebounding in five SEC games.

