A&M men's basketball falls to TCU

Texas A&M fell to TCU, 68-64, Saturday night at the Toyota Center as part of The Battleground 2k21

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M fell to TCU, 68-64, Saturday night at the Toyota Center as part of The Battleground 2k21

· Texas A&M leads the all-time series, 88-78.

TEAM NOTES

· Texas A&M limited the Horned Frogs to three 3-pointers, the lowest by an opponent this season. TCU attempted 13, finishing at 23.1 percent from beyond the arc, the second-lowest by an opponent this year.

· The Aggies used the starting lineup of Javonte Brown, Andre Gordon, Manny Obaseki, Tyrece Radford and Marcus Williams for the second time this season (1-1).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Marcus Williams led the Aggies offensively with a season-high 16 points. It marked the sixth game this season the Dickinson, Texas, native has scored in double figures.

· Quenton Jackson scored 13 points, his seventh game scoring 10-or-more.

· Tyrece Radford scored 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting, and was the team’s leading rebounder with six.