COLLEGE STATION, Texas — -Henry Coleman III scored 18 points as Texas A&M cruised to its seventh-straight win, beating Ole Miss 67-51 on Tuesday night.

Texas A&M (14-2, 3-0 SEC) is 6-0 against Ole Miss at home and off to its best start since opening 17-2 in 2015-16.

Coleman made 9 of 10 shots and Tyrece Radford added 12 points for the Aggies, who shot 56% (29 of 52). The pair each had six of the Aggies' 31 rebounds.

Matthew Murrell scored 11 points to lead Ole Miss (9-6, 1-2). Daeshun Ruffin added 10 points.

The Aggies took the lead for good with about nine minutes remaining in the first half and led 33-29 at the break. Murrell's 3-pointer cut the Ole Miss deficit to 39-37, but the Aggies pulled away with a 19-3 run for a 58-40 advantage with 7:29 to go. Radford sparked the surge with a 3-pointer and Taylor scored nine points during the stretch.