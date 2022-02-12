A&M men's basketball loses to #1 Auburn 75-58

The loss marked the first inside Auburn Arena (5-1), and the Aggies lead the all-time series 12-6.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M fell to No. 1 Auburn, 75-58, to move to 15-10 (4-8 SEC) on the year.

· The loss marked the first inside Auburn Arena (5-1), and the Aggies lead the all-time series 12-6.

TEAM NOTES

· A&M hauled in 45 rebounds, matching their season high previously set against Dallas Christian (Dec. 27).

· Saturday’s game marked the fourth-consecutive game in which the Aggies had four players score in double figures.

· The Aggies ushered in a new starting lineup featuring Aaron Cash, Henry Coleman III, Quenton Jackson, Tyrece Radford and Marcus Williams (0-1).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Coleman recorded his second-straight double-double and third of the season as he tallied 10 points and 13 rebounds. The Richmond, Virginia, native has scored in double figures in each of the last five games.

· Jackson led the team in scoring for the 10th time this season as he scored 11 points. The fifth-year senior has scored in double figures in the last seven games.

· Wade Taylor IV added 10 points and matched his season high in steals with four. It marked the ninth game in double figures for the Lancaster, Texas, native and third in the last four games.

· Tyrece Radford registered 10 points, his fourth-straight game with 10-or-more and fifth in the last six contests.

UP NEXT