COLLEGE STATION, Texas — ABOUT THE GAME

The Aggies moved to 10-13 on the year, 3-8 in SEC play, making it back-to-back league wins with a 73-56 victory over Georgia Tuesday night.

After three ties and six lead changes to start the game, A&M went on a 16-2 scoring spree to get out to a double-digit lead.

The Aggies finished the half strong, taking a 34-21 lead in to the break behind 11 first half points by Jay Jay Chandler.

A&M remained in control the rest of the way, never allowing the difference to get back to single digits and leading by as many as 19 points.



TEAM NOTES

A&M committed just seven turnovers in the game, limiting itself to single digits in the category for the third time this season (Arkansas, Alabama).

The Aggies used the starting lineup of Chris Collins, Wendell Mitchell, Brandon Mahan, Savion Flagg and Christian Mekowulu for the second time this season (2-0).



INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Sophomore TJ Starks, who led the Aggies in every major stat category in last year's meeting at Georgia, paced the team with 19 points off the bench. He added four steals and committed just one turnover.

Sophomore Jay Jay Chandler returned to double figures to help lead the way with 18 points on the night.

Graduate student Christian Mekowulu made it back-to-back games with a double-double after recording his first at Missouri. He finished with 15 points and a career high 15 rebounds against Georgia.

Billy Kennedy is now 147-111 in his eight-year tenure at Texas A&M and 358-290 in his 21 seasons as a head coach.



UP NEXT

The Aggies return to the road this weekend, traveling to South Carolina on Saturday, Feb. 16 for a 12 p.m. tip against the Gamecocks.



POSTGAME QUOTES



Texas A&M Head Coach Billy Kennedy

Opening statement…

"It was good to see us share the ball and get 16 assists and only turn the ball over seven times. I thought our zone defense was pretty good for us for the most part. To outrebound Georgia was also impressive for us because Georgia is a really good rebounding team."



On Christian Mekowulu…

"Christian [Mekowulu] seemed to get every big rebound, and had a heck of a game getting 15 points and 15 rebounds. Christian is pretty sharp. He understands the opportunity for him to play more minutes and need for him to do more. With his confidence level, you can tell he is a lot more aggressive offensively. His left hand jump poke that he made was a big time play. He hasn't guard someone with his left hand in a while. He is a mature kid and he understands and he has done a really good job staying on course every day. He works hard."



On TJ Starks…

"One of the most efficient games he has played. One of the best stat lines that he's had since he has been here. I think he is getting better hopefully we can continue to build off of this."



On staying out of foul trouble…

"I think the zones help us stay out of the foul trouble. That's been key. Christian has done a better job moving his feet and not getting the cheap fouls."



On extending the gap…

"We had a good poise, they had to press and they had to take some chances and we moved the ball better than we have against pressure."



On a SEC home win…

"Really big, this has been a good home court advantage for last seven years. It's a good to get a win at home in front of our fans who come out and support us."



On two back-to-back wins and heading to South Carolina…

"Hopefully we got a lot of confidence. I think we are playing with more confidence and playing better together. Now we have to go to South Carolina, a tough place to play, against a team who is playing very well in league play. They will be the most physical team we play."



On Jay Jay Chandler…

"He made two threes but he played the game the way he is successful by driving the ball and it opened up some opportunities for him against the zone where he took good threes. When he is driving and slashing in transition. He's tough to guard, and he is a good free throw shooter."



Senior Forward Christian Mekowulu

On getting first SEC win at home…

"It feels great. Every home game, we go in trying to protect our home court so finally getting a conference win at home is big."



On (Josh) Nebo being out this game…

"I just knew I had to bring it since Josh Nebo would be out this game. He brings a lot of energy to the team, lots of rebounds and blocked shots, so I had to step up for him."



Sophomore Guard Jay Jay Chandler

On keeping momentum in the game…

"We all just stayed connected and worked to finish the game strong. The main thing that has been affecting our team is just finishing games. So, we all are just are working on staying connected and listening to our coaches. We just have to stay fighting so we can get the win."



On coming into game making nine-straight shots…

"I just picked my points on the offensive end and picking the right times to attack the rear or just knocking down kick-out three's. Just applying what we practice on every day. I just have to keep shooting them with confidence."



On Coach Kennedy…

"He is always positive. No matter how many loses we have, he is always positive and keeps us moving forward and staying connected. He just comes in everyday with the same attitude of just getting better so we just have to keep that same attitude as well."