COLLEGE STATION, Texas — RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M rallied to defeat Missouri, 67-64, Saturday inside Mizzou Arena.

· The Aggies improved to 15-2 on the season and 4-0 in the SEC.

· The Maroon & White have won six out the last seven meetings in Columbia dating back to 2015, and have won 10 of the last 13 meetings.

· A&M is on an eight-game win streak, its longest since the 2015-16 season when the Aggies won nine in a row.

· The Aggies lead the all-time series against Missouri, 22-19.

TEAM NOTES

· With the Aggies trailing 56-49 with 7:45 remaining, the Maroon & White closed the game on an 18-8 run. Texas A&M took its first lead of the game with 4:47 remaining on a Marcus Williams layup.

· Texas A&M registered 11 steals. In three of the four SEC games, the Aggies have recorded 10-or-more steals.

· A&M outscored Missouri in the paint, 36-34, and on second chance points, 14-4.

· The Aggies used the starting lineup of Henry Coleman III, Andre Gordon, Ethan Henderson, Tyrece Radford and Marcus Williams for the second time this season (5-0).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Henry Coleman III led the team with 18 points. In SEC play, the Richmond, Virginia, native is averaging 18.3 points per game.

· Tyrece Radford added 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Radford has scored in double figures nine times this season. His 13 points are the second-highest he has scored in a game this season and the most since scoring 13 against New Orleans on Nov. 30.

· Marcus Williams scored 10 points to go along with a team-high six assists and four rebounds. The Dickinson, Texas, native is averaging 5.5 assists per game in conference action.

· Aaron Cash led the team in rebounds (6) and blocks (3).

· Andre Gordon hauled in a team-high six rebounds.

· Quenton Jackson tallied five steals, matching his career high, which he set against Butler on Nov. 23.

