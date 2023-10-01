A&M men's basketball set to host #20 Missouri

The Aggies are seeking a 3-0 SEC start for a second straight year.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s basketball team faces its first ranked opponent of the season when the No. 20 Missouri Tigers come to Aggieland for a 7:30 p.m. matchup at Reed Arena on Wednesday.

The Aggies have opened SEC play with a pair of keystone victories with their first-ever win over Florida in Gainesville (66-63) and snapping a 10-game losing streak to LSU (69-56).

In the two SEC wins, the Aggies trailed for a combined 2 minutes and 47 seconds.

TRENDS & STREAKS:

The Aggies are seeking a 3-0 SEC start for a second straight year. Texas A&M won its first four SEC contests in 2021-22.

After opening the season with 20+ personal fouls in seven of eight games, the Aggies have had 20 or less in six of the past seven. The Aggies have had fewer fouls than their opponents in six of their past seven.

This week’s SEC Player of the Week Julius Marble is connecting on a team-high 59.2% of his FGA (min. of 10 FGA) and has made 50% or higher of his shots in 13-of-15 games.

Tyrece Radford has scored 14 or more points in his last four games and hit at least six FGs in thoss games.

Easily the Aggies’ most prolific shooter from deep, Wade Taylor IV has improved his 3-point % by nearly .10 from last year. Taylor is hitting 36.7% in 2022-23 after making 27.8% as a freshman.

The 17 points by Dexter Dennis vs. LSU snapped a streak of five games with 6 or fewer points.

The Aggies’ leading bench scorer Manny Obaseki suffered a fractured pinkie on his left hand vs. UF (1/4) and is estimated be out for 4-6 weeks, according to head coach Buzz Williams.

GETTING TO THE LINE

The Aggies rank No. 1 nationally free throws made per game and No. 2 in FTs attempted. Texas A&M has shot 100+ more free throws than seven SEC teams.

The Aggies average 19.0-26.0 FTM-FTA per game. Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV are tied for SEC lead in free throw makes with 66.

Six Aggies are hitting at a 75% or higher clip. The Aggies’ two most-prolific free throw shooters - Radford and Taylor IV - are connecting on over 80.0%. As a team, Texas A&M is hitting 73.1% of its freebies.

Texas A&M has been to the line 25 or more times in 12 of 15 games and has hit 20 or more FTs six times.

DO-IT-ALL DYNAMO