COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s basketball team ended a six-game losing streak to the South Carolina Gamecocks with ruthless precision in a dominant 94-53 victory at Colonial Life Arena.

The Aggies won their sixth straight game while improving to 4-0 in Southeastern Conference play for a second straight year and setting a variety of scoring and margin of victories records.

The 41-point winning margin was most ever against a SEC foe, eclipsing a 34-point margin of victory in a 79-45 road win over Georgia on Jan. 16, 2016. It was the second-largest margin of victory against any conference opponent, only behind 44-point margins against Texas Tech in 2007-08 and Texas in 1958-59. The 94 points were the most vs. a SEC opponent, eclipsing the 91-point effort vs. the Georgia Bulldogs last season.

Texas A&M led from wire to wire as the defense was relentless and the offense came out hot and never really cooled off. The Aggies allowed just 18 points in the first half while approaching their season high with 50 points before the break. It was the fewest first-half points in 2022-23 (previous low was 22 points by Loyola Chicago) was the lowest against a SEC opponent since Missouri scored 18 points in the first half in 2020

The Aggies hit 54.8% from the field, which was a season high, and team had another hot strong outing from the 3-point line (9-of-20). Defensively, the Aggies limited South Carolina to 29.2% from the field in the first half and just 38.0% for the game. The Aggies reeled in a season-high 48 rebounds while having a massive 32-rebound advantage over the Gamecocks.

Five Aggies posted double-digit points with sophomore Wade Taylor IV leading the way with 20 points, as he hit 8-of-10 shots, including 4-of-6 from the arc. Other Aggies in double figures were Julius Marble with 14, Dexter Dennis with 13 and Henry Coleman II and KK Robinson with 12. Coleman III pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds for his second straight double-double and third of the season.

On what the team has done well defensively lately…

“I think our staff has done a really good job in the first two weeks of SEC play of taking the core of what we do defensively and then what’s specific to the opponent. What tweaks do we need to make? Devin Johnson is our defensive coordinator and he’s been superb in those adjustments. I also think our guys should get some credit because those adjustments in real time, when it’s not the core of what you do, in order to win in this league, you have to be on point. I think our guys have been able to be consistent in their practice reps and those adjustments and those reps combined have really helped.”

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks, 94-53, Saturday night at Colonial Life Arena.

· The Aggies improve to 12-5 overall, 4-0 in SEC action, 2-0 in SEC road games and 3-1 overall in road games.

· The victory gave the Aggies their first six-game win streak of the season.

· The Maroon & White improve to 5-9 all-time against the Gamecocks, snapping a six-game losing streak against South Carolina.

TEAM NOTES

Texas A&M’s 94 points are the most scored against an SEC opponent since joining the conference in 2012-13.

The Aggies’ 41-point victory is the largest margin of victory against an SEC opponent. (34-point victory at Georgia in 2016).

The Maroon & White limited South Carolina to just 18 points in the first half, the fewest points in a first half the Aggies have allowed this season.

The Aggies shot 55% from the field (34-of-62) marking a season-high in field goal percentage. The 34 field goals made also marks a season high.

Texas A&M outrebounded South Carolina with a 48-16 rebound margin. The 48 rebounds by the Aggies are a season high.

The Aggies limited the Gamecocks to a season-low 16 rebounds. The last time South Carolina had less than 20 rebounds against an SEC opponent was in 2007.

Texas A&M’s 20 offensive rebounds ties a season-high which was previously done against Murray State on Nov. 7, 2022.

The Maroon & White scored 27 second-chance points and limited the Gamecocks to just seven.

The Aggies had five players finish in double figures for the first time since Dec. 3, 2022 vs. Boise State.

A&M had a player record a double-double for the second straight game, logging the fifth double-double of the season.

Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Henry Coleman III, Dexter Dennis, Julius Marble, Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV for the eighth time this season (7-1).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Henry Coleman III

Recorded his second straight double-double after finishing with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Tallied his third double-double of the season and the eighth of his career.

Matched his season high in rebounds with 11.

Hauled in double-digit rebounds for the third time this year and ninth time of his career.

Led the team in rebounds for the fifth time this year and 23rd of his career.

Dished out three assists and swiped two steals.

Dexter Dennis

Registered double-digit points for the third consecutive game after finishing with 13.

Collected eight rebounds and had a steal.

Logged double figures for the seventh time this season and 57th of his career.

Andre Gordon

Drained a three and went 2-of-4 from the field to tally five points.

Finished with a rebound, a steal and an assist.

Hayden Hefner

Drained two triples to finish with six points.

Matched his season high in assists with three.

Recorded a rebound and a steal.

Julius Marble

Tallied 14 points after finishing 4-of-8 from the field and 6-of-7 from the charity stripe.

Recorded double-digits points for the fourth straight game.

Tied his career high in blocks with two and also had a steal.

Logged double figures for the 10th time of the season and 18th of his career.

Tyrece Radford

Finished with four points and six rebounds.

Dished out three assists and swiped a steal.

Khalen Robinson

Registered a season-high 12 points after finishing 3-of-4 from the field and 6-of-7 from the charity stripe.

Hauled in a career-high three rebounds.

Finished in double figures for the first time this season and second time of his career.

Wade Taylor IV

Led all players with 20 points after finishing 8-of-10 from the field and 4-of-6 from three.

Scored 20-or-more points for the fifth time this season and sixth of his career.

Logged double figures for the 14th time this season and 29th time of his career.

Drained four 3-pointers.

Led the team in points for the seventh time this season.

Matched his career high in rebounds with five.

Solomon Washington

Collected a career-high six rebounds.

Matched his career high in blocks with two.