COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M defeated New Orleans, 85-65, Tuesday night at Reed Arena to move to 7-1 on the season.

· The Aggies are 7-1 after the first eight games for the third time since the 2015-16 season.

· The Aggies' all-time record between the two teams is now 3-2.

TEAM NOTES

· The Aggies started the game on a 16-6 run where they made six of their first seven shots in the first 4:11 of the first half.

· In the middle of the first half, over the span of 5:53, the Maroon and White went on a 14-2 point scoring run.

· Texas A&M recorded a season-high eight blocks, the highest total since they recorded eight on Dec. 21, 2019, against Oregon State.

· Five Aggies scored in double digits for the first time since A&M’s win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Nov. 14, 2021.

· Texas A&M’s offense eclipsed the 80-point mark for the third time this season.

· The Aggies used the starting lineup of Javonte Brown, Andre Gordon, Manny Obaseki, Tyrece Radford and Marcus Williams for the first time this season (1-0).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Andre Gordon recorded a season-high four assists and led the Aggies in scoring with 15 points.

· Aaron Cash cleaned up the glass and posted a team-high eight rebounds.

· Javonte Brown scored a career-high six points and recorded a career-high six rebounds.

· Wade Taylor IV scored 11 points and tied his career-high in rebounds with two.

· Tyrece Radford put up 13 points and hauled in six rebounds for the Aggies.

· Marcus Williams scored 10 points and collected three rebounds.

· Manny Obaseki set a career high in rebounds and assists, ending the night with four and two, respectively.

· Hayden Hefner saw action for the second time this season and scored a season-high four points.

