COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M defeated New Orleans, 85-65, Tuesday night at Reed Arena to move to 7-1 on the season.
· The Aggies are 7-1 after the first eight games for the third time since the 2015-16 season.
· The Aggies' all-time record between the two teams is now 3-2.
TEAM NOTES
· The Aggies started the game on a 16-6 run where they made six of their first seven shots in the first 4:11 of the first half.
· In the middle of the first half, over the span of 5:53, the Maroon and White went on a 14-2 point scoring run.
· Texas A&M recorded a season-high eight blocks, the highest total since they recorded eight on Dec. 21, 2019, against Oregon State.
· Five Aggies scored in double digits for the first time since A&M’s win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Nov. 14, 2021.
· Texas A&M’s offense eclipsed the 80-point mark for the third time this season.
· The Aggies used the starting lineup of Javonte Brown, Andre Gordon, Manny Obaseki, Tyrece Radford and Marcus Williams for the first time this season (1-0).
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
· Andre Gordon recorded a season-high four assists and led the Aggies in scoring with 15 points.
· Aaron Cash cleaned up the glass and posted a team-high eight rebounds.
· Javonte Brown scored a career-high six points and recorded a career-high six rebounds.
· Wade Taylor IV scored 11 points and tied his career-high in rebounds with two.
· Tyrece Radford put up 13 points and hauled in six rebounds for the Aggies.
· Marcus Williams scored 10 points and collected three rebounds.
· Manny Obaseki set a career high in rebounds and assists, ending the night with four and two, respectively.
· Hayden Hefner saw action for the second time this season and scored a season-high four points.
UP NEXT
· Texas A&M faces TCU in The Battleground 2k21 on Saturday, December 11 at the Toyota Center in Houston at 5:30 p.m. on SEC Network.